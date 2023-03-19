The coach of Aleksandrovčan praised the young Ognjen Stanković, who scored in the key moments of the match in Skopje. Gagi Nikolić regrets the missed chance: We showed incompetence!

Source: ABA league/MZT Skopje Aerodrom/Danail Petrović

Igokea m:tel returns from Skopje with a great triumph, which could bring it survival in the ABA league.

The people of Aleksandrov played a quality match, especially the last quarter of the duel with MZT, and achieved their seventh victory of the season in the regional league, and the second in a row, which increased their chances of playing among the Adriatic elite next year.

The coach of Igokea m:tel Vlada Jovanović was satisfied with how his team reacted in the moments when the game broke.

“I congratulate the players on the victory. We expected such a difficult game because we knew that MZT plays well at home and that they are desperately fighting for survival. My players played with concentration in the last quarter. We did not play our best basketball in three quarters, but in In the end, I’m glad that we won”Jovanovic said.

He singled out one player, though he said he doesn’t like to talk about individuals. However, tonight Ognjen Stanković deserved to have his name among the most important individuals in the great triumph. He scored seven points, but made some key free throws.

“I’m especially glad that we did it with a player born in 2005. I don’t like to single out individuals, but I have to praise him for his courage. We keep going, we needed some wins, in the last round we got one, now from that gained the maximum of self-confidence because we were weakened by the non-play of Dragan Milosavljević, who is very important for our game. I wish MZT and Gagij Nikolić the best of luck in the rest of the season.”said the “igos” coach.

Source: ABA league/MZT Skopje Aerodrom/Danail Petrović

On the other hand, Dragan Gagi Nikolić had no reason to be satisfied. The former strategist of Igokea m:tel and Banja Luka’s Borc regrets the missed chance to win. This way, MZT remains a “lantern”, with little chance of surviving in the ABA league.

“In Igokea, they wanted this victory very much and they got it. We made it possible for them with the incredible mistakes we made, we showed our inability not to win the game that we wanted so much to win. We failed in that because of basic mistakes. We know what kind of we are in the situation, we repeat it day by day, we will fight as much as we can, but it is what it is”said a visibly disappointed Nikolić.

Igokea m:tel is now 7-14, the same as Mornar, while MZT is still stuck at the bottom of the table with only four victories in 22 games.

See the most interesting details from Skopje…