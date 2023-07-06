Home » Vladan Arizanović and Đorđo Racković left Leotar Sport
Vladan Arizanović and Đorđo Racković left Leotar Sport

Two departures from Trebinje.

Source: Promo/RK Leotar Trebinje

Two handball players left RK Leotar.

Left/center back Vladan Arizanović and left/center back Đorđo Racković will not be part of the team in the 2023/2024 season.

Vladan continues his career abroad, in Slovakia, where he signed a contract with XK Tupolčani. They are multiple champions of the local league and one of the regular participants in European competitions.

“We are left without an extremely high-quality guy both on and off the field”they ordered for Arizanović from Leotar.

Đorđo Racković is returning to his home club Višegrad, where he started his career.

“We wish both guys a lot of luck in their future careers, as well as in their private lives. Maybe our paths will meet again sometime. The doors of this club are always open to you”, the club announced.

