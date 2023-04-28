Vlade Đurović on Partizan – Real Madrid | Sports

The well-known Serbian coach spoke completely openly about Partizan, Real, Euroleague penalties…

Izvor: RTS/Screenshot

Serbian trophy coach Vlade Đurović he commented the penalties imposed by the Euroleague on Real Madrid and Partizan. “I think that Ljulj and Musa should have been punished. I thought that Jabusele would be punished for at least a year. First of all, he did not attack Lesor, who could have resisted him, but attacked a player who has 30 kilograms of muscle heavier? He is the strongest on the field, without a doubt. The way he threw Exum, he could have broken his skull, nose, spine, hips…” he told Serbian Radio and Television.

“We mustn’t forget one thing along with the story that this was a scandal, that basketball doesn’t need that and so on. Believe me, this will be talked about. It’s not right that there’s no talk about Obradović’s coaching clinic. This is Partizan’s best basketball since when I follow basketball. Even during Dusko Vujošević’s time and in Istanbul in 1992, when the European title was won, it was not played like that. Mature, you lead against Real in their hall from the first to the last second, so complex, several players contributed, fantastic.” he said,.

“Kevin Panter is an ace, he gets hit, he got a lot of shots like this, he had to hold back. We lead by 15 points, we humiliated Real, we have two free throws, Sreten Radović played an unsportsmanlike foul, we have the ball on the sideline, it could be 20 differences. If that foul was on Egzum or Avramović, I don’t think they would have reacted like that. Unfortunately, Panther, who has been playing great lately and who decided the last game with a fantastic basket, in the last second, with a reflection of almost a meter, with a backward jump. .. Why ruin it all? Now I think it’s better for Partizan to lose the first game”.

On Tuesday, Partizan will play without Matijas Lesor in the center position and with Alen Smailagić as the only “five”. On the other hand, Walter Tavares, the best center in Europe, could play for Real. “Unfortunately, Partizan will win“, said Đurović. “Then Panther will not play against Barcelona. I would like Partizan to lose the first one and win the second one, so that Pantera’s punishment expires. I was a little bit of a coach, so I also coached Željko, he is like a fish in water in these games. He wins games like this. Semi-finals and finals are not played, they are won. He is an ordinary coach against Zadar and Igokea, but when these kinds of games come, he has ‘something’. I would say to the Americans – ‘At least eight Partizan players don’t know who Real’s coach is. Just get to an equal situation and then let Željko go’.

“You can’t play to lose and you don’t want to lose, because that’s the worst. No one will want to lose, neither will the audience. Smiley and Leday are there to control the rebound, and these others who will play… It will be so hyped , I’m just afraid of a lighter or a bottle of water, lest they suspend the Arena. When they appear on the field, nothing will be heard. Jabusele is better off that he didn’t come, he saved himself, I don’t know how he would have stayed alive. Partizan will therefore win, but it is better to lose. Partizan is going to Kaunas safely”.

“The fact that the Partizan players ran in shows chemistry, camaraderie, that’s the good side of the scandal. They defend each other, they have a camaraderie that is not normal. Just play Panther with Barcelona and there’s no chance they’ll lose. Especially because 25 fans will come with Barcelona , and with Partizan one 2-3 thousand. And that’s it”.

(WORLD)