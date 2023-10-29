Vlade Đurović on Teodosić and Nejpir | Sports

Vlade Đurović on the playmakers of Red Star Meridianbet in the defeat against Partizan in the Euroleague.

Partizan beat Crvena zvezda 88:86 in the fifth round of the Euroleague thanks to a fantastic finish. Not only are they black and white scored 35 points in the last partbut they completely “broke” the spirit of the red-white team with the threes of Avramović and Douzer, and then they did better in the penalty shoot-out.

Famous Serbian coach Vlade Đurović commented for TV Arena Sport that the derby was full of twists and turns and that Zvezda already “had the game won”, but then a miracle happened.

“According to the body language of the Partizan players and the audience, it seemed that they surrendered. Partizan then showed character. Avramović brought energy, Doužer scored a decisive three-pointer and that completely beat Zvezda. If he had missed, Zvezda would have won.” emphasized Đurović for the show “Arena Basket”.

What else decided the game? According to Đurović, not only did Partizan have several enthusiastic players, but Zvezda did not have the response of the most experienced: “The X factor was also Jaramaz, who scored 12 points in the first half. Also, Partizan missed fewer free throws and won. If Zvezda had missed as many as Partizan, i.e. five, they would have won. I really can’t explain why Teodosić and Nejpir miss free throws, they have the softest hands in Zvezda. And not only that, but they also miss a lot of threes. The way they shoot is a disaster.”



“They are there around 1/6 or 1/7, and now together they had 3/14. Jago played less, but he gave as many points as they did. I THINK that in the end it was the deciding factor that he was replaced. Teodosić entered , but it wasn’t Jago who should have come out, but Napier. Zvezda surprised Partizan with two playmakers, which they didn’t solve until the end of the match.”

However, Đurović points out that it is too early to blame Janis Sferopoulos for these things, so he points out that he expects even better days to come for the red and whites.

“Sferopoulos trusts Jago more, who I think was shocked at the beginning. For a player to come from Brazil, to come in front of 20,000 fans, and you know he entertained the crowd at the World Cup, so everyone in Brazil is waiting for him to play, and he wasn’t even 12 then. I don’t think he slept at night. When Olympia came, there were a lot of spectators again, so he wanted to show that the coach was wrong and shot 1/11. Now Tobi and Bolomboj will play more, and there will be a lot of games when they will play with two playmakers.” he emphasized.



