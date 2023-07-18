Vladik, rescued in Italy from the hell of Chernobyl died a hero in Bakhmut

They say heroes don’t die if they’re remembered. Just like «Vladik the Italian», and like the thousands and thousands of young Ukrainians sacrificed on the front against the invader, immolated because war gives you no alternatives. To their families, they are heroes. For an entire country they are: “As long as Ukraine hesitates, the name of Ivaronmic Vladislav will be pronounced every evening, on this square, and he will live forever.” In Karapyshi, one hundred kilometers south of Kiev, at the funeral of this 23-year-old soldier, killed in a month on Bakhmut’s lines, there are no tears, but a silent cry of pain because it didn’t have to end like this.

They had stuck the nickname of “Italian” on him, because Vladik had grown up in our country. At the age of 8, in 2008, he had arrived by bus, welcomed by the Facci family of Schio, near Vicenza, with another label: “Chernobyl child”. One of those little ones for which our country mobilized in the 90s, to give hospitality and education, a happy childhood to the Ukrainians who had experienced the nuclear disaster. He was without parents, Vladik. “Unfortunate”, as he said, born from the desperation of the post-Soviet country, the son of an alcoholic Ukrainian woman and a father who died in a car accident, forced to suffer abuse and violence from the woman’s ex-partner and entrusted to a community to escape from it .

In the Facci he had found a family and rules. Mum Mirella and dad Elio, an adoptive brother and sister, Andrea and Monica, in their twenties at the time. Who as soon as he landed he believed were the adults of the house, and the parents the grandparents: he was used to that, to see very young mothers and fathers, in his own country. And now that he had grown up, become a soldier, enlisted on the most strategic and deadly front of the conflict, against the advice of the 72nd Brigade Commander who did not want to take responsibility for an orphan among his men, the legacy of childhood all abroad was like a medal. From 2008 to 2016, up to the age of 16, summer and winter, «Vladik moved with us for two months – says Andrea, who over the years has remained his lifeline in dark moments -. At Christmas, we played bingo just for him. On the weekends at the beach, he would gorge himself on ice cream. Once, he had reached six.’ With the Italian family, he felt the warmth he had never felt, accustomed to the law of the fittest: «We had given him a bicycle – continues the brother of games -, after a while he called us to inform us that the other boys of the boarding school they had beaten and stolen it from him.’

At one point, the call of Ukraine became too strong for him. The “child of Chernobyl” had said goodbye to the Italians, to go to study in Kherson at the Naval Academy, but he had never finished it. Like many young compatriots, being out of work was not a problem: he would quickly find another one. Thus, he made ends meet with the most disparate jobs, from the bricklayer to the telemarketer, to the real estate consultant. Until March of last year, a month after the invasion of Russian troops, when he wanted to take up arms at all costs. Before him, the territorial defense of Karapyshi, the village where he had taken refuge with his girlfriend Oresa. Then, enlistment in the National Guard, who had offered him to become a martial arts instructor, but he didn’t, “he wanted to fight”, says the young woman.

The boy with a difficult childhood «had perhaps finally found his redemption. The war had raised him for the first time in his life on a par with the others», adds Andrea. He felt ready for close combat, and by mid-May he had been deployed to Bakhmut’s front. He died in a month, defending the village of Spirne, which has not yet fallen into the hands of the invader, but resists a few hundred meters from the enemy lines. «Vladik had a feeling that he was getting too tough-continues the adoptive brother-. Usually, we were on the phone for half hours. That time only three minutes, but he wanted to say goodbye to me ». Why are you doing this, Vladik? “There is no alternative, war doesn’t let you choose,” he replied. Not even the wedding had been enjoyed: 5,000 grivne (170 euros) spent last year in a hurry, elegant clothes to celebrate, she, 19, had her hair fuchsia, he green, no flowers, no party, rifle in hand for a few ritual photos, to exorcise fear. On June 16, his wife receives a postcard: Vladislav Ivaronmic is missing. After a few days, the commander calls her and explains that he is dead. Of his body, recovered with difficulty, little remained. In the video of the funeral, the fellow soldiers thought of paying homage to him with “L’Italiano” by Toto Cutugno, a kind of musical legend up there. Vladik is a name, a face and a story, but he could be another hundred thousand fallen in these 508 days of war, which is erasing a generation. The former children of Chernobyl, now former soldiers, heroes of Ukraine.