Vladimir Branković on reinforcements for RK Borac | Sports

In the Handball Club Borac m:tel, the toy crossword puzzle for the next season is slowly being assembled.

Source: MONDO/Bojan Jakovljević

It has been known for some time that the new coach will be the coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina Irfan Smajlagić, who should soon take over the helm of the Banja Luka club instead of Mirko Mikić, the previous strategist, who left the team after five seasons and took over Sloboda Tuzla.

Two red-blue handball players, Luka Knežević and Marko Lukić, left the club from Tuzla earlier, and this summer, after an unsuccessful season, the young goalkeeper Berin Brkić left the club, who joined North Macedonian Ohrid, and Luka Perić, who moved to the Slovenian Celje. Laško Brewery.

Although four excellent players left the Banja Luka club, the director Vladimir Branković he confirmed to MONDO that he will club to make a respectable team again that will be ready to fight for the highest ranking.

In line with that idea the contracts were extended by goalkeeper Slađan Subotić, winger Vlado Draganić and captain Miloš Nježić, who will also be the backbone of the Banja Luka team next season.

The arrival of Smajlagić, who recently became a member of the European Handball Hall of Fame, should be made official soon, as well as new reinforcements with which Borac m:tel will once again attack the very top of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“We are negotiating with two right, left and center backs and we are close to an agreement. Soon we will present a new right-wing handball player, but we will also continue with the policy of giving young players a chance. As for the players who left us, the club and I personally wish them all the best good luck in your further career, but with the condition that Borac becomes champion again.”said Branković.