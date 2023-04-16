Vladimir Brodzijanski nailed it brilliantly | Sport

The center, whom we have watched for several months in the black and white jersey, scored an incredible dunk.

Source: MN press/Twitter/@Penya1930

Vladimir Brodzianski arrived in Partizan to help when they were injured Alen Smailagić and Balša Koprivica, but he did not stay long in Belgrade. After only a few months, he returned to Badalona, ​​and now he made the best move of the season!

His Juventud defeated Girona 92:64, the Slovak scored 10 points, but his dunk on the second hoop in one attack remained the most memorable move of the match. Brodzijanski followed the action, ran from the side and used an excellent pass to finish the action brilliantly.

With this victory, Juventud reached the share of fourth place in Endesa with Unica and Tenerife, but both teams have played fewer games than the team from Badalona. Also, the Spanish team continues the competition in the Eurocup, where they will meet with the Hapoel team.

Look at this move by Brodzianski.

Without Brodzianski, Partizan in the duels with Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Euroleague is chasing placement in F4, while Huventud with the Slovakian center dreams of the Eurocup title.