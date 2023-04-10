The people of Aleksandrov held on for most of the match against the favored Partizan, but in the end they ran out of strength, which the “black and white” punished and reached a sure triumph.

Source: ABA league/Dragana Stjepanović

The basketball players of Igokee m:tel did not have the strength to make a surprise and defeat Partizan in Belgrade, but they provided a dignified resistance to the leader of the ABA league.

Although the end result does not say so (89:74), it was not exactly a routine victory of the “black and white”. The people of Aleksandrov, while they had the strength, matched their rival, in one part of the third quarter they even took a 52:50 lead, but it was clear that they could not play at their maximum energy for the entire 40 minutes. In the second part of the third and then decisive quarter, the Belgraders were much more scattered, and turned the guests’ fatigue into a sure victory, the 22nd of the season.

“I congratulate Partizan on the well-deserved victory. We had a difficult week behind us, considering that we did not have enough players in training, not even for the five-on-five game. We improvised a lot, so I can be satisfied with the energy that we endured for most of the game to play decently. It was evident that there was a drop in energy, which led to a drop in concentration, and a team like Partizan of course punishes that. I’m happy with these 36 rebounds, 15 in the attack – we surpassed Partizan. There is a lot of room for these guys to improve. They train well, behave well and I think we will get better and better”Vladimir Jovanović said after the match, obviously satisfied with the party of his chosen ones despite the defeat.

At the beginning of the match, Partizan “resolved” the Igokea basket with three-pointers, the home team’s attacks were resolved after just a few seconds, primarily with shots outside the 6.75 line, and this is how Jovanović commented on those points from Belgrade.

“I don’t think they played as fast as we were in the opening minutes of the match. We didn’t play aggressively, we didn’t defend penetrations and they had open shots. When we managed to match them, everything changed. Partizan doesn’t play slowly, play smart and attack the opponent’s weak points”said the “igos” coach, stressing that his team was not too impressed by the full hall, but by the experience and strength of the opponent.

Given that not so long ago Igokea was among the candidates for relegation from the ABA league, there is no doubt that Jovanović can be satisfied with the end of the season in the Adriatic.

“If we know that three or four weeks ago we were worried whether we would survive, so we scored four victories, two of which were away from home, we fulfilled the first goal of staying in the league. Although it may not have been the goal at the beginning of the season, but sometimes it is necessary to change the goals. We have two more games, we will go for the win like tonight, although it may have been unrealistic, but that is how we came out against Partizan. Then there is the domestic championship, which is also very important for us. There is still more to play “concluded Jovanović.

Until the end of the league season, Igokea m:tel will play a match against SC Derbi in Laktaši on Sunday, April 16, and then seven days later the late match of the 14th round against Mornar in Bar.

Watch highlights from the match in Belgrade: