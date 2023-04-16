Vladimir Jugović on Zvezda’s 1991 title | Sport

The legendary ace of Crvena zvezda spoke openly about the success of the most famous generation and once again explained why that title is too “romanticized”.

The unforgettable ace of Crvena zvezda Vladimir Jugović was a member of its most famous generation, champion of Europe and the world, and recently he stated that that success is too “romanticized”. In a holiday interview for “Today“, he explained what he wanted to say with those words.

“It’s a huge success, but I say it’s romanticized because it’s a little bit lost from the focus that the players are the most deserving of it. Neither before, nor after that generation, such a result was achieved. For example, the season before they sold Pixi and if it was planned was done, to win the Champions Cup, then it is a genius move. It turns out that the players were not important, that it was more important that someone chose us and that anyone who would have been in our place could have done what we did. Things are clear – certain players were in a certain place at a certain moment, and everything else is romanticized, that is, everyone tells their own story,” said Jugović.

When asked if it is possible to repeat such a feat, Jugović answers – yes! “It’s possible, I even think that the current generations have better conditions than we had. They have better conditions for training, they are paid better, they don’t have sanctions… I see that we have a lot of talented children, who become promising players, but at one point they get lost. Why this happens is another story. In the season after winning the Champions Cup, we had to play outside of Serbia, and now the only obstacle is that they are better than the opponent. It would be nice if someone could reach us, because in the early 70s, Zvezda had the generation that reached the semifinals of the Champions Cup against Panathinaikos, we surpassed them, and I would like someone to surpass us. The problem is that now the bar is set very high.”

Jugović regretfully accepts the fact that few of Zvezda’s champions from Bari in 1991 remained in football. “Unfortunately for all of us, I would say that this is true. Let’s say, except for Mihajlović, no one became a coach. Perhaps the problem is precisely that we made a great success in Bari. On the one hand, it was good for us, and on the other bad, because after the end of our playing career we were a nuisance”.

Why did Jugović move away from football? “It just happened that way, the dice didn’t line up. At one point I was thinking of accepting a job, but my lifestyle didn’t allow it. I have my family and I have my friends, isn’t that enough?”