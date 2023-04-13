Vladimir Krnač, who lost in the quiz “The Weakest Link” even though he knew all the questions, is the news that brought Serbia to its feet.

Source: YouTube/Prva

This time, Vladimir came into the spotlight not because of his knowledge and speed of thinking, but because of the injustice done to him during the “Weakest Link” quiz competition. Despite the fact that he gave 22 correct answers to the questions, which hardly anyone can manage, the other two contestants decided to declare him the weakest link.. That decision is in the spirit of the quiz, but, on social networks and in the studio itself, where the presenter, our famous actor, Nikola Kojo had something to say to Jugoslav and Miljan, who wrote Vladimir’s name on the relegation board, the reaction was stormy.

This is all you need to know about people.pic.twitter.com/qMebXMfDxT — Icelander (@islandjanin)April 12, 2023

Assumed that the tactics would be like that

As he said in an interview with “Blic”, he expected that his opponents would resort to tactics in order to defeat him, but he was left with a feeling of anger and regret that he did not have the opportunity to finish the quiz without an incorrect answer.

“I assumed something like that would happen. I’m not going to brag now, they would probably lose to me. I was counting on them kicking me out, it’s the rules of the quiz, it’s legit. But, my biggest regret is because of 22 correct answers until the start of the round, such a case has not happened yet. I was very interested to see if I could finish the quiz without getting an incorrect answer, that would be a precedent. The feeling is disgusting,” says Vlada for “Blic”. What followed after the broadcast, including Nikola Koja’s message after he left the podium for the contestants, he says he expected, but not to this extent.

“I was expecting support, that the dust would rise, but this all exceeded my expectations. Support is coming from all sides, all this is really nice from people “, he said.

The support of the public moved him

In addition to support, ideas and actions began to circulate on Twitter to collect money for Vladimir and his family’s vacation in Egypt. However, all people of good will were overtaken by First Television, which said that Vladimir, as the moral winner of the quiz, would pay for his trip to Egypt. That knowledge made his day and brought a smile to his face.

“I’ll accept. I’ve been competing in quizzes for twenty years, it’s not that I didn’t earn money, but it always had another purpose in the end. So that Egypt was pushed to the back burner. Now that they’ve offered me, I’ll accept”he says with satisfaction, laughing.

The attention of small and ordinary people, workers and lovers of quizzes, pleases him. However, what moved him the most was the initiative of people to find him a job where he would not have to struggle.

“The feeling is pleasant, I have no real words. Thank you all for your kind words, wishes and intentions to help me. But, folks, there’s really no need. I have been doing this job for thirty years without stopping, I have always worked in construction. Yes, it is difficult, but it is interesting. I’m almost 60 years old. It’s too late for me, too late to start anything. Again, that’s nice of them. I don’t know what would be the reason to think better, I graduated from a high school of mechanical engineering. It is not that it is a very attractive and special school. I started doing this out of necessity, you do what is required. Over time, you buy this, you buy that, and that’s it… You can make good money, but it’s hard and exhausting.“, says Vladimir.

“Where’s the painting?”

As bitter as he was, and he lost because of tactics, not because of ignorance, he says that the defeat will not stop him from continuing to participate in quizzes.

“I will apply. This quiz is not my adventure, I’ve been there before, I know how to get lost, nothing new for me. It’s a hobby of mine. Here, the boy started stuttering, a tactic, he says. It’s not a tactic, my son. You’re going to say it in front of a million people, but where’s the face? Now, if that was the end of my adventure in quizzes – it’s not, quizzes are my love“, says Vladmir.

One of the most famous quiz lovers does not rest after defeat, on the contrary. Already this evening he arrived in Novi Sad, where he had scheduled competitions in two pub quizzes, which he said he likes and that they give him rest, but also keep him in shape for competitive matches on television. He revealed to us that defeat still hurts a little, but that everything is easier when he has support in Bački Petrovac, in the form of his wife, children, friends, family and acquaintances. that I didn’t win, it hurts a little more,” he said at the end of the conversation.

