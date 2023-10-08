Vladimir Putin: From Childhood Adversities to Presidential Power

Vladimir Putin, now the president of Russia, has faced numerous adversities throughout his life but has never let them break him. Born on October 7, 1952, Putin’s birth was a ray of hope for his parents, as they hoped to leave behind the tragedies of the Great Patriotic War and the siege of Leningrad, where two of Volodya’s older brothers died.

In a book called “In the First Person,” published in 2000, Putin opened up about his childhood and family life. He lived in a communal apartment with his parents and two other families, enduring shared facilities and fighting rats with a stick for entertainment. He also revealed that his paternal grandfather, Spiridon Putin, had worked as a cook for Lenin and later for Stalin in one of their dachas near Moscow.

Spiridon Putin’s association with Stalin did not save his son, Vladimir Spiridonovich, from serving at the war front or provide a better economic life for the family. Both of Volodya’s parents went through difficult times during the siege of Leningrad, with their first two sons dying from starvation and diphtheria. Fortunately, his mother survived after being mistakenly presumed dead.

After the war, Volodya’s birth brought hope for a new chapter in their family. His baptism, despite being illegal in the Soviet Union, was secretly arranged by his grandmother and mother. His mother’s faith resonated with him, and Putin remains close to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow to this day.

Although Putin was initially a mediocre and mischievous student, he eventually found his interests and excelled in subjects like German. He also took up judo and sambo, Soviet wrestling, and pursued his passion for sports.

Despite the challenges he faced in his early life, Putin’s resilience and determination have propelled him to become the president of Russia. His experiences have undoubtedly shaped his worldview and leadership style, making him a formidable figure on the global stage.

