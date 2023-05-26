Home » Vladimir Putin in the sights of Ukrainian 007
Vladimir Putin in the sights of Ukrainian 007

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the founder of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin: these are the excellent names in pole position on the Ukrainian list of people to be killed. Objectives that the men of Kiev are actively pursuing, as revealed by the number two of the Ukrainian 007, Vadym Skibitsky, in an interview with the German Die Welt. Of course, the mission to kill the Kremlin leader is not easy and the subject is well aware that he is a coveted prey, “he remains holed up, but now he is starting to stick his head out”, continued Skibitsky, emphasizing however that even when he appears in public one is never sure that “it’s really him”. The rumor of Putin’s use of look-alikes to avoid risks and deflect threats is as well-known as it is unverifiable. Having said that, the Russian president himself “notes that we are getting closer and closer to him”, argued the number two of the Ukrainian 007s.

War Ukraine Russia, today’s news live

At the beginning of the month, a week before Victory Day, a very popular event in Russia, two drones attacked the Kremlin: they were shot down but the debris did some damage without causing any injuries. Putin was not present at the residence, spokesman Dmitri Peskov hastened to specify, accusing Kiev of having planned a terrorist attack on the life of the Russian president. Putin not only fears the Ukrainians, but is “afraid of being killed by his own people”, added Skibitsky, assuring that Kiev’s list of objectives is long: “Everyone will have to answer for their actions”. Among these, in addition to Prigozhin, are the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, the commanders of the Russian units deployed in Ukraine, but also the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, although the latter has « realized that strategically the Putin regime has already lost,” he added.

