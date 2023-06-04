Vladimir Putin is afraid of assassination, he must not leave Russia | Info

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, is reportedly afraid to leave the country for fear of possible assassination.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot/The Telegraph/sputnikportal.rs/screenshot

Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly fears assassination and is afraid to leave the country, writes the “Daily Star.” This fear reportedly comes from several drone attacks on Russian territory. Also, the Russian president is reportedly worried about indictment for war crimes committed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

An anonymous employee in the Kremlin made a statement to the Russian independent newspaper “Vertska” that “the Russian dictator is terrified because of everything that is happening right now. He does not feel safe”, said a secret source from the Kremlin.

What does an arrest warrant mean for Vladimir Putin in the context of leaving Russia?

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on charges of illegally deporting children and illegally transferring people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. Moscow then reacted and announced that it does not recognize that court and that its decisions are null and void in the legal sense.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August. The Republic of South Africa is one of 118 countries recognized by the International Criminal Court in The Hague and is legally bound to implement the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to analysts, the chances are small President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa actually ordered security forces to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin. But according to the words expert in international criminal and humanitarian law, Tobi KadmanPutin would be this decision of the International Criminal Court allegedly prevented him from leaving Russia in the following period.

123 countries are signatories to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. From that list, 33 are African countries, 19 are Asia-Pacific countries, 18 are from Eastern Europe, 28 are from Latin American and Caribbean countries, and 25 are from Western European and other countries.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

