Vladimir Putin rebellion Wagner | Info

According to the Washington Post, American intelligence had known about a possible “Wagner” rebellion since the middle of the month.

In Russia, the one-day rebellion of mercenaries from “Wagner” has ended. Trenches were dug around Moscow, Putin talked about “treason”, and in the end everyone was pardoned. Those familiar with the situation say that it is a heavy blow for the Russian president.

The Russian authorities will reject all accusations and stop investigations against the boss of the mercenary paramilitary Yevgeny Prigozhin, but in return he will have to leave the country and settle in Belarus. His men who participated in the rebellion will be pardoned, and the other Wagnerites will be able to sign contracts with the regular Russian army, the Kremlin said. That, in short, is the outcome of a tense Saturday during which, almost without firing a shot, “Wagner” troops arrived two hundred kilometers from Moscow, after having previously taken control of Rostov and Voronezh, writes DW.

During the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of a “stab in the back” and threatened retaliation. Prigozhin, on the other hand, talked about the “liberation of Russia” and that his 25,000 men were ready to go all the way. Nothing came of it. Apparently, the conflict between Prigozhin and the military leadership, which could have cost Russia a lot during the Ukrainian counter-offensive, has been settled. But at what cost did the Kremlin calm things down?

A heavy blow to the image

Apparently, Putin will not address the public about it. “It would be very difficult for him to explain this turn of events and this humiliation,” says Ina Rook, a correspondent for the German public service ARD from Moscow.“The rebellion was not staged,” says Rook. “We have all seen the footage of trenches being dug across the highway to prevent the advance of Wagner’s troops. Now those trenches are being filled in.” According to this journalist, the Kremlin took revenge for handing over part of the monopoly of force into the private hands of paramilitaries who performed “dirty work”. In the end, there was almost an open conflict on Russian territory.

“It is a heavy blow to Putin’s image. I don’t know how they will get out of it,” adds Ruk.

According to the Washington Post, American intelligence had known about a possible “Wagner” rebellion since the middle of the month, and the day before the rebellion they informed the White House about it. As a reason, Prigozhin took the alleged air attack of the regular army on a Wagner camp in which, as he claims, many of his fighters died. The Ministry of Defense denied such an attack. For months now, Prigozhin has been openly attacking and cursing the Russian military leadership, especially Defense Minister Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov.. He claims that they are not supplying him with enough ammunition or that they are leaving him stranded on the Ukrainian front.

What will happen in Ukraine?

On Saturday, they said from Kiev that the rebellion in Russia is “a sign of weakness”. Videos of Ukrainian soldiers demonstratively eating popcorn and enjoying themselves while watching news from Russia circulated on the Internet. According to Kremlin spokesman Dimitriy Peskov, the situation will not affect the course of the “special military operation”, as aggression against a neighboring country is called in Moscow.. On the other hand, the commander of the Ukrainian army Valery Zaluzhny claims that the Ukrainian counter-offensive “is going according to plan”.

Kiev states that the area near Krasnogorovka, west of Donetsk, has been “liberated”, and that an offensive has begun on villages around the destroyed town of Bakhmut. It is impossible to independently verify these allegations.

It was in Bakhmut that the Wagnerites fought the fiercest battles, and Prigozhin and his fighters gained some sympathy among the Russians.

As Noje Zircher Zeitung writes, the question is whether the regular army will succeed in integrating the Wagnerites. According to the paper’s analysis, Putin not only showed weakness, but also reduced his chances in Ukraine. “Putin once again prevented the worst. At the same time, he emerged as a big loser from the dramatic events of this weekend“, concludes the paper.

