Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine | Info

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited soldiers in the Kherson region of Ukraine.

Source: sputnikportal.rs/screenshot

Vladimir Putin visited soldiers at a military base in the Kherson region of Ukraine, which is partially controlled by Russian troops. During the visit, the Russian President spoke with the commanders of the Airborne Forces of the Russian army unit “Dnieper” and other high-ranking officers.

“I don’t want to divert you from your direct duties regarding command and control, so we’re doing business here, briefly but to the point. It is important for me to hear your opinion on how the situation is developing, to listen to you, to exchange information“, Putin said at a meeting at the headquarters of “Dnepr”, reports RIA Novosti.

Putin also visited the Vastok National Guard headquarters in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LNR) in eastern Ukraine and listened to reports on the situation on the ground. As stated, Putin visited the Vastok National Guard headquarters, where Lt. Gen. Aleksandar Lapin and other high-ranking officers heard reports about the situation in that direction, Izvestija reports.

It is the first visit of the President of Russia to the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, which is located in the east of Ukraine and whose annexation was declared by Russia in September last year. Kherson was the first major city that the Russian army conquered already in the first days of the war practically without a fight, but it did not manage to keep it. The Russian army withdrew from this city in the region of the same name in the south of Ukraine in November 2022, and how chaotic the withdrawal was is evidenced by a Russian soldier who claims that certain units were told to escape by any means necessary.

After the Russian army withdrew, key bridges and crossings over the Dnieper were blown up, including the Antonovsky Bridge, the pontoon bridge below it, and the nearby railroad crossing.

