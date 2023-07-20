Home » Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa due to the international arrest warrant against him
Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa due to the international arrest warrant against him

Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa due to the international arrest warrant against him

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be present in person at the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa in August, where he will be replaced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This was announced by the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who explained the decision by saying that if Putin had been present he would have been forced to arrest him due to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in March. The mandate concerns the forcible transfer to Russia of thousands of Ukrainian children from areas occupied by the Russian army. Russia has not recognized the validity of the arrest warrant, as it has never ratified it Statute of Romethe treaty that established the International Criminal Court.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) are a group of countries which since the beginning of the 2000s are believed to have significant prospects for economic development. At first they were known as BRIC, then in 2010 South Africa joined, adding the S to the acronym. Since 2009, a meeting has been held annually between the leaders of the group’s countries.

