Vladimir Putin’s lover arrived in Siberia | Info

Vladimir Putin’s alleged longtime lover Alina Kabaeva (39) appeared in Omsk, Siberia.

Source: YouTube/screenshot/SPUTNIK

Vladimir Putin’s alleged longtime lover Alina Kabaeva (39), Olympic gold medalist, she recently attended the “Evgeniya” Cup in Omsk, Siberia, where she posed with gymnasts and other members of the jury.

Alina took a photo with the best placed in the competition and presented flowers to the winner. According to the Daily Mail, she was previously hiding in Switzerland. She reportedly gave birth to one of the two children she has with Vladimir Putin in that country in 2015.

As the newspaper writes, she was imposed sanctions because of Putin and thus her travels to the West were limited, and she arrived in Omsk with heavy security. It is not known how long Alina will stay in Siberia. Her appearance at the sporting event comes amid speculation that she is seeking a major political role in Putin’s regime.

Alina, according to one theory, wants to succeed the president of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Federal Assembly, Valentina Matviyenko (74), who is expected to retire. Such a “The nepotistic move could fuel rumors that she could eventually succeed Putin as president.”writes the Daily Mail.

Kabaeva, who was wearing a wedding ring that could indicate her secret marriage to Putin, was accompanied by numerous bodyguards at the meeting with Matviyenko. There was never any official confirmation of the relationship between Alina Kabaeva and Vladimir Putin.

(WORLD)