Home » Vladimir Putin’s lover arrived in Siberia | Info
World

Vladimir Putin’s lover arrived in Siberia | Info

by admin
Vladimir Putin’s lover arrived in Siberia | Info

Vladimir Putin’s alleged longtime lover Alina Kabaeva (39) appeared in Omsk, Siberia.

Source: YouTube/screenshot/SPUTNIK

Vladimir Putin’s alleged longtime lover Alina Kabaeva (39), Olympic gold medalist, she recently attended the “Evgeniya” Cup in Omsk, Siberia, where she posed with gymnasts and other members of the jury.

Alina took a photo with the best placed in the competition and presented flowers to the winner. According to the Daily Mail, she was previously hiding in Switzerland. She reportedly gave birth to one of the two children she has with Vladimir Putin in that country in 2015.

As the newspaper writes, she was imposed sanctions because of Putin and thus her travels to the West were limited, and she arrived in Omsk with heavy security. It is not known how long Alina will stay in Siberia. Her appearance at the sporting event comes amid speculation that she is seeking a major political role in Putin’s regime.

Alina, according to one theory, wants to succeed the president of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Federal Assembly, Valentina Matviyenko (74), who is expected to retire. Such a “The nepotistic move could fuel rumors that she could eventually succeed Putin as president.”writes the Daily Mail.

Kabaeva, who was wearing a wedding ring that could indicate her secret marriage to Putin, was accompanied by numerous bodyguards at the meeting with Matviyenko. There was never any official confirmation of the relationship between Alina Kabaeva and Vladimir Putin.

(WORLD)

See also  Usa, the deputy Gaetz who keeps McCarthy and the GOP in check to avoid prison

You may also like

Concertone, 300,000 in the rain moved by the...

Danilo ANđušić ready to replace Kevin Panter |...

Sicily, bad weather arrives and the yellow alert...

May Day in Potenza, the procession of CGIL,...

Serbs lit a fire with air from the...

Borac – Velež 2:0 statement by Nedim Jusufbegović...

“Facial recognition for prevention and investigation”, Piantedosi’s idea...

Euphoria Frosinone, wins and flies to Serie A,...

Texas, hunt for the killer of the massacre...

Novak Djokovic can at the US Open |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy