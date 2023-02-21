It is no longer a war for “denazification” the Ukrainian neighbor. Not even against the threat posed byNATO expansion eastward or to “guarantee protection” to Russian-speaking populations in the Donbass busy and of the Crimea. With his speech to the Duma, Vladimir Putin makes another, probably definitive, qualitative leap in the military campaign of Mosca in the country of Volodymyr Zelensky. And it does so by breaking down all the barriers that separate the parties from the risk of a conflict that even one could assume nuclear reach. “The goal of the West is to lead Russia to a strategic defeat, they want to eliminate us forever. They don’t realize that the very existence of Russia is at stake“: is with these words the head of the Kremlin declares war by all means, including nuclear war, on Ukraine and its allies. And he does it by teasing right there Russian doctrine: in case of risk for the survival of the Federation, the use of atomic bomb it’s allowed.

It was Putin himself who approved the doctrine 23 years ago, in 2000. This states that the country reserves the right to launch a nuclear attack only as a response to an offensive and only in two specific cases. First, in response to the use of nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction against the state or its allies. Secondly, and this would be the case in point, in response to large-scale aggression using conventional weapons if “the very existence of the state is in danger”.

In his two-hour speech before Russian parliamentarians, the president shows the harsh face of the regimeharangue public opinion, reassure skeptics and, above all, send warlike messages to the West, the entity that he claims wants to wipe the Federation off the maps and that, he says entering into an operation of pure historical revisionism, has deceived Russia: we wanted a peaceful solution in Ukraine to avoid military intervention, but the West was playing “with false cards” to deceive Moscow. “We had no doubts that (Ukrainians, ndr) in February they had ready punitive operations in Donbasswhere they had already carried out bombings, and this was in contradiction with the UN resolution – he said – They started the war, we we use force to stop the war“.

Now, however, the situation has changed. And from Putin’s words the will to go all the way is clear, with little willingness to make concessions: “We will achieve our goals”, clarifies immediately before emphasizing that Russia will “systematically” continue the offensive in Ukraine. And this time at all costs, even those that would result from the use of a tactical nuclear weapon. It is not the first time that the head of the Kremlin has included in his speeches to the nation, generally very long and which since the beginning of the conflict have always marked a change of gear compared to the previous months, the hypothesis of the use of nuclear power. And he does it again this time with a sibylline message: “La nuclear deterrent force of Russia is equipped with 90% of advanced weapons, a level that should be extended to the entire army”. If these words are combined with the “existential threat to Russia”, the risk of using an atomic weapon increases drastically. Also because, he points out, “we will do everything to achieve victory. It is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield.” He puts a brake on this escalation of declarations when, however, he points out that “we will never use them firstbut if they will United States we must be ready. Strategic parity must not be broken.”

Not just nuclear, though. This Russian invincibility on the battlefield, the president argues, is also due to the work Moscow is doing on it new military technologies which “improve the combat readiness of the Army and Navy. These technologies exist and the pace of their production and application is improving.”

However, Putin does not limit himself to specifying how far the Federation is ready to go in the event of a definitive clash with the Western powers, but indicates the latter as by now the only real enemy to fight. A narrative already adopted in recent months, but which today becomes clear and explicit: “The West has prepared Ukraine for a great war and today it recognizes it. The West has already spent $150 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the flow of money does not decrease”. To describe the action of the West and the effort of the Federation, the president returns to a parallelism dear to him, even if never made explicit with this force: the fight againstNazi advance in the Second World War. “I speak at a very complex and decisive moment of radical changes that will define the future of our country and people. Each of us bears a huge responsibility to defend our country and liquidate the threat of the neo-Nazi regime”. A regime which, according to him, “wanted to acquire nuclear weapons” to attack not only Donbass, but also Crimea. “Russia was handed over to us by our ancestors and we must preserve it and pass it on” to future generations.

And to do so, Putin can count on broad national support. It is to the population, to public opinion, that the leader of the Kremlin is addressing in a rapid passage of his speech. But not only that, the message is also directed to those in the West who continue to hope for a regime change as a solution to the conflict: “The absolute majority of Russians expressed their opinion support for the special military operation“he said before turning to economic data. “The Russian economy has overcome all risks”he went on to underline, among other things, that in 2022 the drop in GDP was 2.1% compared to the much worse forecasts of March 2022, after the start of the military operation in Ukraine.

And he finally drew another line of separation between himself and the United States, suspending (and not definitively withdrawing) the application of the New Start Treaty on the reduction of nuclear weapons still in force with the US, because it cannot allow American inspectors to visit Russian nuclear sites while Washington it is intent on inflicting “a strategic defeat” on Moscow.

