Vladimir Volkov’s father killed himself Sport

The former defender of Partizan and Borc, Vladimir Volkov, lost his father.

A great tragedy has befallen the family of former Partizan football player Vladimir Volkov. His father committed suicide, reports “Telegraph“.

According to local media, the father to whom he was very attached has passed away, and a source close to them revealed that the whole family is in shock because of the tragedy that befell them. “Vladimir was very attached to his father and did not expect this. The whole family is still in shock and can’t accept the fact that he passed away! Not a day passed without them hearing from each other, this tragedy took him away,” the source told the portal.Republic“.



For a long time, Vladimir Volkov was the only bright spot in the black and white team.

We remind you that during his career, Vladimir Volkov changed a large number of Serbian clubs, and among other things he performed for Partizan, OFK Belgrade Radnički from Niš, Rad… He built his international career in Portugal, Moldova, Belgium, Poland and Cyprus, and was a member of the national team of Montenegro 17 times, even though he was born in Belgrade. He was best at left back.

The last club in his career was Borac from Banja Luka, for which he played nine games in the 2019/20 season.

