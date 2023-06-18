Home » Vladmiri Vuković drowned Info
Forty-year-old Vladimir Vuković, a humanitarian from Teslić, drowned today in the river Usora, the humanitarian organization “Serbs for Serbs” announced.

“He liked to fill his free time, which was not much due to his obligations, with activities in nature. Unfortunately, such an excursion today was fatal for him. He lost his life by an accident, drowning in the Usori river. Brother Vlado was one of of our most active volunteers in the Republic of Srpska. He left behind his wife, two small children and a large number of children who have a happier childhood thanks to his charity,” the organization stated.

