From 8:15 p.m., the handball team of Bosnia and Herzegovina will host the selection of Kosovo* in the third round of qualifications for the European Championship.

The “Dragons” started the qualifiers with two defeats against Montenegro and Slovenia, so the double match with “Kosovo” is the last chance to get back into the race for placement at EURO 2024.

In addition to the first two places, the best four of the eight third-placed selections in groups will also advance to the European Championship, so it is extremely important to record good results in the upcoming two games.

Three Borca m:tel handball players – Luka Knežević, Luka Perić and Vlado Draganićwho also gave us his first impressions of coming to “Kosovo”.

“We arrived last night sometime around 7 pm and had a training session after that. We will have another training session this morning and we will play the game from 8.15 pm. We analyzed them, I think that we are objectively a better team, but they can be difficult when they play at home. They beat Greece in the last qualifiers in Pristina, and after that the Greeks beat us in both play-off games. So they should not be underestimated at all, and they are expected to have a lot of support from the crowd. However, we have prepared well and I hope that we will play a good game both tonight and on Sunday in Tuzla”,said Draganic.

After tonight’s match in Pristina, the second leg is on Sunday in the “Mejdan” hall.

