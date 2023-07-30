Vlado Jagodić dedicated Sloga’s victory against Sarajevo to Vedran Sofić Sport

At the start of the new season of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sloga Meridian shocked Sarajevo away from home and took all the spoils to Doboj.

Vlado Jagodić he prepared a great tactic for the first match of the season, his team was extremely strong against the favored Sarajevo and did not give up even when they were behind in the score from the 15th minute of the match (the goal for 1:0 was scored by Renan Oliveira). The great Dejan Vidić on his debut shook the Sarajli net twice and brought Dobojlije three huge points.

And this triumph was dedicated by an experienced strategist to the prematurely deceased coach of Sloga Vedran Sofić, who left us on Friday at the age of 42, as a result of a heart attack.

“I will dedicate this victory to our deceased coach Vedran Sofić. I personally spent an hour with him that day. We are really happy that we were able to do this today at Koševo, that we can dedicate it to him.” Jagodić told TV Arena Sport.

Sloga Meridian coach announced that he will his team to come to Sarajevo to compete and it is fulfilled.

“During the preparations, my team gave indications that we have changed the philosophy of the game. We have certain specificities that few others in the league have. Of course, this is a very important psychological moment at the opening of the season. And in the announcement, I said that we are coming here to see how much my team can be in the championship game. We had good results during the preparations, but you know how they say that preparations are one thing, and the championship is another. We showed today that we have what I want. Winning at ‘Koševo’ is a big thing. I hope that from game to game we will play better and grow”, coach Sloga Meridian emphasized.

Finally, he had a message for tonight’s rival.

“I wish Sarajevo all the best. This is a great thing for the club. If they had loyal fans with them, along with those 20,000, they would have passed Torpedo. They should continue like this,” pointed out Jagodić.

Mensur Dogan certainly could not be satisfied with what was achieved.

“I congratulate the Sloga team on the victory. I can’t say that there was no desire to win in our team, the players played engaged, but the height decided. They took advantage of our deficit, they managed to score goals after crosses, where we did not respond well because of their high players. We still need to work, to get together, we must not fall apart. We must continue to work and try to achieve better results in the next round.” Dogan said.

The most ardent fans, the popular “Horde of Evil” returned to the northern stand of the Koševo stadium. At the end of the match they chanted “We want the title, the title at ‘Koševo'”, but already after the first match it is clear that Sarajevo will need much more than what they currently have in order to be able to get involved in the race for the very top.

“I’m sorry that we didn’t give our fans a better result tonight. They deserved it. We can see that they support the team and that will surely mean a lot to us in the continuation of the championship.” added the current acting coach of Sarajevo.