Dušan Vlahović was isolated again and had a hard time creating chances, and he didn’t like the fact that coach Max Allegri replaced him at the end of the match.

Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović returned to Juventus after recently shining in the jersey of Serbia (scoring three goals against Lithuania and Montenegro in the qualifiers for the European Championship), however, when he puts on the equipment of the “old ladies” – everything changes. Vlahovic continued tonight goal-scoring post as he failed to score in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter, and his team after the drama in the finish drew 1:1.

Vlahović spent the 73rd minute on the field, and then coach Massimiliano Allegri “pulled” Dušan Vlahović from the game, who didn’t have many chances to be among the scorers this time either, so it’s no surprise that all the Italian sports media are in their “lives” match noticed that he left the game “angry and nervous”.

Vlahović did not “satisfy” that Allegri replaced him, so after greeting Milik he wanted to quickly go up to his place on the bench, so he didn’t even say goodbye to the Juventus coach who hugged him and said something to him.

Vlahovic immediately took off his shirt and it seems that he was once again disappointed that he did not manage to be among the scorers, so he nervously watched the rest of the game, along with other disgruntled players like Angelo di Maria.

Of course, Vlahović wants things to be better on a personal level than they are this season. He had a lot of problems, he missed a lot of games and scored ten goals for the “old lady”, but he expected much more, so his exit from the field will surely only increase the rumors circulating in Italy about going to Arsenal.

