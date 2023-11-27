Vlahović responded to di Kanija’s calls Sports

The Serbian striker scored a goal with dedication!

Dušan Vlahović scored a goal in the derby between Juventus and Inter. and then he immediately looked towards the camera and gestured for someone to continue talking. “Let me hear you now!”, the Serb seemed to say when he looked at the camera with a finger on his ear. And who was he referring to? Definitely on Paolo Di Cani!

The former star of the Premier League and favorite of Lazio fans recently harshly attacked Dušan for a few months without a goal in Serie A. He went so far as to utter insults at the Serbian international, with the message that “Vlahović is not intelligent enough”. Here’s what the Italian had to say:

“Is it the player’s fault (for weaker games) or is it the team’s fault? A few months ago, I would have answered that it was 50-50 percent, and today I would say that it is 75 percent the fault of the players. If you’re strong, no matter what, you can get frustrated in the next few chances, but you have to pull yourself together and hit the next few balls that come your way.“, said Di Canio and he didn’t stop there.

“At Fiorentina, he was ‘on fire’ and he always believed in it because he was very involved, he played with joy. At Juventus, obviously everything is different, even when we talk about pressure, but I found that he is ‘fragile’ in several places, not intelligent in football terms when faced with difficultiesDi Canio added.

A few days passed, and Vlahović answered the Italian in the best way in the biggest game of this autumn, in the derby between the first and second in the table – with a perfect shot “from the first” assisted by Federico Chiesa, for Juventus to lead 1:0 in Turin against the leaders from Milan. Watch Vlahovic’s celebration, with a tribute to Di Cani:



Vlahović sent him a message after the goal – “Just talk!”

Dušan Vlahović scored his fifth goal in the “Derby of Italy” this season in Serie A. He scored the first four in the opening five rounds, and after that he failed to score in six appearances. However, when it was most important, Vlahović was real and showed that he is class.

