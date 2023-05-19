vlahovic scored a goal against sevilla | Sports

What a match in the Europa League! Juventus took the lead with Vlahović’s goal, but Suso canceled it with a “missile”!

Source: Profimedia

In the return match of the Europa League semi-final against Sevilla, Dušan Vlahović entered the game in the 63rd minute and scored a goal in the 65th minute!

The representative of the “eagles” escaped the defense of the Andalusians, taking advantage of their mistakes, and shocked the crowded “Ramon Sanchez Pishuan”.

Look at that goal!

Just nine minutes later, the stadium in Seville exploded, Suso scored a goal for 1:1 and, as it turned out, overtime!

Juventus lost the ball in their own half, it went to Suss, who checked Wojciech Szczesny with a brilliant strike and finally brought the battle for the Europa League final into extra 30 minutes.

Here’s that goal!

(mondo.ba)