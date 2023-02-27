Novak Djokovic came under fire from a politician who had already argued with the Spaniards because of what was happening in sports, and also called out the fans of Crvena Zvezda.

The best tennis player of all time, Novak Djokovic, often emphasized in interviews how much the NATO bombing of his country when he was a boy affected his growing up, and one of those recordings has gone viral again these days on the Internet. An insert from Graham Bensinger’s show is “spinning” on Twitter, and it’s on him Vljora Citaku, a politician from “Kosovo”, also reacted.

The woman who is known for several scandals – such as the one with the Spaniards or when she called the fans of Red Star – this time turned on Novak Djokovic and was very rude. She compared Serbia to Nazi Germany, and along the way she glorified the NATO bombing that lasted 78 days and during which civilian targets were also targeted!

“And what exactly did you choose to forgive? NATO’s humanitarian intervention that ended the Serbian genocidal war? Imagine a German athlete in the 1970s who says he forgives the US and allied forces for stopping Hitler“, Vljora wrote in response to a clip of Novak Đoković.

And you chose to forgive exactly what? NATOs humanitarian intervention that put an end toin #Serbiagenocidal wars? Imagine a german athlete in the ‘70 saying the he forgives USA and allies forces for stoping Hitler.https://t.co/hs0ZvKAavl — Vlora Çitaku (@vloracitaku)February 26, 2023

The former minister of “Kosovo” for European integration, and today the ambassador to the USA, responded to the insert from the show that was recorded a few months ago. It shows how Novak Djokovic says he forgave the bombing of Yugoslavia which was carried out without a decision made in the United Nations, and it is known that the bombs that fell affected his career as well. The days he couldn’t train made Novak Djokovic stronger and partly because of that he became the best tennis player of all time.

