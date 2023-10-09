Home » Vodafone and Nokia together for the development of the 5G network with Open RAN
Vodafone and Nokia together for the development of the 5G network with Open RAN

The project represents a further step forward in Vodafone’s strategy to spread Open RAN in Europe

Vodafone and Nokia today announce a strengthening of their partnership globally and a plan to test for the first time in Italia technology Open RAN of Nokia on the 5G Radio Access Network. This live network experimentation will pave the way for new software-based features that will allow connectivity to be used in various sectors, from telemedicine to homes, from transport to industries.

The project

Combining technology from a major radio supplier and Vodafone’s pan-European network will provide a platform that allows more independent software providers, start-ups and local businesses to join the challenge using Application Programming Interface) open. In this way they will stimulate theinnovation and the competitiveness of Europe, while increasing digital autonomy and supply chain resilience.

The pilot project will involve several sites in northern Italy and will include running Nokia 5G software (baseband and cloud native) on the Red Hat Openshift cloud platform, hosted on latest generation Dell Poweredge XR8000 telco servers. The COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) servers will include a Smart Network interface Card (NIC) for 5G signal layer 1 processing developed by Nokia in collaboration with Marvell. The project aims to demonstrate that Nokia’s Open RAN solution guarantees the same functionality and performance as traditional radio networks currently in use. The implementation also includes the validation of the open fronthaul interface (Open Fronthaul), i.e. compliant with the Open RAN standard.

Vodafone’s strategy

The project represents a further step forward in Vodafone’s strategy to spread Open RAN in Europe, with the aim of having 30% of base stations based on this technology by 2030.

Vodafone recently announced plans to build 2,500 Open RAN sites in the UK, the first large-scale rollout in Europe.

Overall, this will encourage the large-scale adoption of hardware-software disaggregation and automation solutions, and will promote the ability to develop the software in an agile and rapid manner. network development through Open RAN technology.

