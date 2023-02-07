Vodafone is experiencing widespread disruptions in all Italiaas it is possible to see in these minutes from the Downdetector page dedicated to the red operator.
Starting at 2.00pm reports are multiplying that indicate that the Vodafone network is not accessible in all the main areas of the country. It is currently unclear which services are affected other than mobile connectivity and what may be causing the problems. Below we propose the map of the areas in which the reports are more intense.
VIRTUAL OPERATORS ALSO INTERESTED
Vodafone’s disruptions are also affecting virtual operators who make use of its network, such as I have. mobile and PosteMobile. Also in this case, as can be seen from the reports, the problems began to manifest themselves clearly starting from 14:00, in line with what was found for the red operator.
SITUATION IN THE IMPROVEMENT PHASE
The situation seems to be improving for all operators affected by the disservice. The reports are constantly decreasing and it seems that the navigation problems and not only encountered under the Vodafone network have now returned.