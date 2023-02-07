Vodafone is experiencing widespread disruptions in all Italiaas it is possible to see in these minutes from the Downdetector page dedicated to the red operator.

Starting at 2.00pm reports are multiplying that indicate that the Vodafone network is not accessible in all the main areas of the country. It is currently unclear which services are affected other than mobile connectivity and what may be causing the problems. Below we propose the map of the areas in which the reports are more intense.