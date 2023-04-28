Vodafone appoints the Italian Margherita Della Valle as new CEO

Vodafone he confirms Margaret of the Valley at the head of the group. Following the resignation of Nick Readriding since 2018, the Italian manager had assumed the role of Interim CEO on January 1st waiting for the Board of Directors to identify Read’s successor. Her work in recent months has earned her the appointment as new CEO of the telco. Nick Read therefore leaves the leadership of the Group and will remain until March 31 as a consultant to the Board. It is no coincidence that the company has been entrusted – albeit temporarily – to a finance manager: in fact, the goal is to “accelerate the execution of the company’s strategy to improve operational performance and deliver shareholder value“.

NEW COURSE

The latest fiscal results reported revenue down 5.2 percentage points on a six-month basis: competition and economic crisis are factors that strongly affect the performance of the company, which now feels the need to turn the page and to rely on “a new leader who can leverage Vodafone’s strengths and seize the most significant future opportunities“. The merit of the resigning CEO is to have led the Group during the very difficult period of the pandemic, as recalled by the Chairman of Vodafone Jean-François van Boxmeer. In addition, we owe him the strategy that led the Group to be a supplier of convergent connectivity in Europe (and Africa), as always the separation of tower infrastructure.

UPDATE: MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE NEW VODAFONE CEO