Home World Vodafone, first VoLTE call on CAT-M commercial network: what it is about
World

Vodafone, first VoLTE call on CAT-M commercial network: what it is about

by admin
Vodafone, first VoLTE call on CAT-M commercial network: what it is about

Vodafone has announced that it has successfully carried out a VoLTE call over commercial CAT-M networkand it is an important achievement for the operator since it is the first ever made in Europe. The CAT-M network uses the 4G infrastructure – otherwise, after all, the VoLTE call would not have been possible – and among its strengths it has wide coverage, increased stability even in movement and better data transmission capacity compared to a network “traditional” narrowband for the Internet of Things, the IoT.

In the concrete, the CAT-M network offers as its main advantage an improvement in the autonomy of the (many) battery-powered IoT devices, but not even the greater stability of the signal and consequently the performance compared to other solutions should not be underestimated for certain applications. There VoLTE call over CAT-M networkonce fully operational, it will be particularly suitable for all IoT applications that require voice supportlow power consumption and low bandwidth.

Among these, Vodafone mentions theautomation of the functions of a building’s systemsi.e. the so-called building automation therefore connected elevators, fire prevention etc., the connection of wearable devices, applications of healthcare (e.g. emergency calls from teleassistance devices for the elderly), for l’automotive (think of those mechanisms that activate the emergency services in case of accidents), for the logisticsand more.

We were the first operator in Italy to make CAT-M available nationwide last June and today we announce the first Voice over LTE call on CAT-M network ever made on a European commercial network. […] The VoLTE call over the CAT-M network can be used to monitor and trace devices in the healthcare sector, for the care of the elderly, to raise the alarm in the event of an emergency even in remote and hard-to-reach places. Once again we demonstrate how our networks and technologies play a key role in connecting people and objects – said Marco Zangani, Network Director of Vodafone Italy

You may also like

the images captured by the drone after the...

Alber Solo, review of Waiting for the Sun...

My first primer – Mondolinguo

MONDOCANE: UNIVERSAL SOLDIER

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party has said Defense...

Anti-Semitic remarks threatened national security Omar was expelled...

Collapsing Buildings Captured on Cell Phones: Earthquake Devastation...

INWIT confermata nel Bloomberg Gender Equality Index 2023

Accident at a factory in Osaka Prefecture, Japan,...

Beyoncé in history, disappointment Maneskin- breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy