Vodafone has announced that it has successfully carried out a VoLTE call over commercial CAT-M networkand it is an important achievement for the operator since it is the first ever made in Europe. The CAT-M network uses the 4G infrastructure – otherwise, after all, the VoLTE call would not have been possible – and among its strengths it has wide coverage, increased stability even in movement and better data transmission capacity compared to a network “traditional” narrowband for the Internet of Things, the IoT.

In the concrete, the CAT-M network offers as its main advantage an improvement in the autonomy of the (many) battery-powered IoT devices, but not even the greater stability of the signal and consequently the performance compared to other solutions should not be underestimated for certain applications. There VoLTE call over CAT-M networkonce fully operational, it will be particularly suitable for all IoT applications that require voice supportlow power consumption and low bandwidth.

Among these, Vodafone mentions theautomation of the functions of a building’s systemsi.e. the so-called building automation therefore connected elevators, fire prevention etc., the connection of wearable devices, applications of healthcare (e.g. emergency calls from teleassistance devices for the elderly), for l’automotive (think of those mechanisms that activate the emergency services in case of accidents), for the logisticsand more.