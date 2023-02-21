This is Vodafone’s fifth consecutive annual victory.

Vodafone confirms its position as leader in the Italian mobile Internet. The “Barometer of mobile Internet connections in Italy – 2022 Report” published by nPerf has revealed that Vodafone has provided the improved overall mobile Internet performance for the fifth consecutive year.

“This prestigious recognition is the result of constant and focused work by the company, which has focused on the quality of its network and the satisfaction of its customers”. reads from the company.

According to the report, Vodafone won on nearly every metric except latency of just 0.02ms, consolidating its lead in the Italian mobile internet thanks to higher growth than its rivals.

Vodafone provided the best average download speed in 2022, registering a speed of 29 Mb/s faster than that of the closest competitor. In addition, it has increased the download speed the most since 2021, with 29 Mb/s more. From the surveys on the hourly evolution of the average speed during the day, it emerges that especially during the day Vodafone guarantees a decidedly more comfortable bandwidth availability compared to all competitors.

But Vodafone doesn’t stop there, because it also provided the best average upload speed in 2022, with an increase of 3.5 Mb/s compared to the previous year. “These results demonstrate that the company not only offers fast download speeds, but also high-performing upload quality”Vodafone explains.



In addition, Vodafone has provided thebest web browsing and video streaming performance in 2022, confirming its ability to provide smooth web browsing experience and high quality video streaming experience.

This is just the latest in a series of accolades that Vodafone has received in recent months. In fact, a few days after the nPerf report (here the Italian cellular coverage, ed), other consumption, the largest independent consumer organization in Italy, has confirmed Vodafone as the best 4G mobile network operator in Italy in 2022. In addition, Opensignal, an independent global company that analyzes the mobile network experience of consumers, has elected Vodafone the winner in the Overall Mobile network experience in the analysis “ITALY – Mobile Network Experience Report November 2022”.

These awards demonstrate Vodafone’s ongoing commitment to providing its customers with the best possible mobile connection experience. Investments in infrastructure and the most advanced technologies are bearing fruit, with Vodafone confirming itself as the leading mobile Internet operator in Italy.

Barometro nPfer 2022

Source: Report “Barometer of mobile Internet connections in Italy – Report 2022” by nPerf

Photo: Vodafone by Mondo3 srl ©