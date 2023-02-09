Almost simultaneously with the announcement of Iliad, Vodafone makes the FTTH fiber up to 1 Gbps on FiberCop network which, according to rumors, has also started selling in some of the covered cities. The operator thus expands the number of areas in which it can offer the fiber to the house (FTTH): on the one hand the users covered via Open Fiber up to 2.5 Gbps, on the other those via FiberCop up to 1 Gbps (and up to 300 Mbps in upload).

Some of the users that Vodafone previously reached through Fiber To The Cabinet (FTTC, fiber to cabinet then copper to homes) are now covered with Fiber To The Home (FTTH) thanks to the collaboration with FiberCop. The first cities in which Vodafone uses the network of the TIM group company I am: Bergamo, Bolzano, Florence, Genoa, Modena, Palermo, Parma, Prato, Rimini, Rome, Siena, Turin, Trieste, Trento, Verona and Vicenza.

In some of the municipalities there are already users that can be covered via Open Fiber at 2.5 Gbps, so in these cases those that were in FTTC will be moved and can now be reached via FiberCop’s FTTH up to 1 Gbps. Compared to the connection via Open Fiber, very little will change for the customer. As with the previous activations in FTTH, Vodafone will provide the Wi-Fi 6 Station, but unlike what happens with Open Fiber the technicians will also install an external ONTconnected via Ethernet to the Station.