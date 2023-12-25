Home » Vodafone, here is the first official reaction to the proposed merger with iliad in Italy
Vodafone’s response to the announcement arrived late this morning joint venture proposal made public today by the iliad group.

Below is the full text of the statement Vodafone on Iliad’s announcement relating to Italy, as communicated to the public e to regulatory authorities.

Vodafone Group Plc (“Vodafone”) takes note of today’s announcement by Iliad regarding the proposed merger between Vodafone Italia and Iliad Italia.

Consistent with its previous statements, Vodafone is in favor of Consolidation of the market in countries where it is unable to obtain an adequate return on invested capital and confirms that it is exploring options with various parties to achieve this objective in Italy, including through a merger or divestment.

There is no certainty that a settlement will ultimately be agreed. If necessary, a will be done further announcement when it is appropriate.

