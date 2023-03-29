From 9 May Next some Vodafone customers with subscription data SIMs will have to pay 1.99 euros more per month. The remodulation or unilateral modification to the contractual conditions only concerns i private, not business users. There motivation with which Vodafone justifies the increase is still the same:
continue to invest in the network and better respond to new traffic needs.
Customers affected by the increase will be informed with a specific communication on the invoice. Of course, the customer has the possibility – provided by law – to refuse the contractual modification and therefore the increase through the withdrawal from the contract or the passage to another operator, without penalties or deactivation costs up to the day indicated in the communication on the invoice, i.e. within 60 days from the date of receipt.
WITHDRAW WITHOUT PENALTIES: HERE’S HOW
Ecco how to withdraw without incurring penalties or deactivation costs:
- walking his Cancel Vodafone: Cancel the home or mobile line | Vodafone and fill in the form with your request
- calling 190
- by sending a registered letter with return receipt to Vodafone Customer Service, post office box 190 – 10015 Ivrea (TO) or by writing a PEC to [email protected]
- you must attach a copy of your identity document and clearly indicate the service for which you want to exercise the right of withdrawal | causal “modification of the contractual conditions”.
Clearly any remaining installments of devices associated with the offers or the activation cost will continue to be paid with the same frequency and with the same payment method indicated above, or it is possible to write in the withdrawal notice that you want to proceed with the payment in a single solution.