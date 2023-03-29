From 9 May Next some Vodafone customers with subscription data SIMs will have to pay 1.99 euros more per month. The remodulation or unilateral modification to the contractual conditions only concerns i private, not business users. There motivation with which Vodafone justifies the increase is still the same: continue to invest in the network and better respond to new traffic needs.

Customers affected by the increase will be informed with a specific communication on the invoice. Of course, the customer has the possibility – provided by law – to refuse the contractual modification and therefore the increase through the withdrawal from the contract or the passage to another operator, without penalties or deactivation costs up to the day indicated in the communication on the invoice, i.e. within 60 days from the date of receipt.

WITHDRAW WITHOUT PENALTIES: HERE’S HOW