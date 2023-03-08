Home World Vodafone: increases of 2.99 euros per month from May for some landline users
Users of Vodafone landline they must again pay attention to the communications of the last bill, since the red operator has announced a new wave of remodulations. A few days after the March increases came into force, Vodafone is preparing for a further one unilateral variation of the contract for some landline lines – it is currently unclear which offers are affected, but it appears to be mainly voice-only ones – which will involve a cost increase of 2.99 euros per month starting from next May 2, 2023.

Since there is no official communication on the matter, we report what was reported by MondoMobileWeb colleagues, who stated that the operator has taken steps to place the ad of the remodeling within the latest billsso it’s a good idea to check for a possible increase by looking for confirmation in your bill.

As usual, the remodulation is justified by the need to improve the quality of the network, which is why Vodafone intervenes with an increase capable of bringing further revenues to invest in this direction.

We point out that if you do not intend to accept the increase, this allows you to exercise the right of withdrawal to terminate the existing contract without penalties or deactivation costs. It is possible to do this within 60 days from the date of issue of the invoice, by communicating it

  • via PEC to the address [email protected]
  • by registered letter with return receipt to Vodafone Customer Service, PO Box 190 10015 Ivrea, Turin,
  • by calling Vodafone Customer Service on 190
  • by filling in the dedicated form in Vodafone stores
  • by consulting the dedicated page of the operator’s official website, as indicated on the invoice
We remind you that in the presence of active loans on the line, even in the event of withdrawal, it will be possible to continue paying the installments with the same methods implemented up to that moment or, alternatively, it will be possible to pay the residual amount in a single solution.

