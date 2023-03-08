Users of Vodafone landline they must again pay attention to the communications of the last bill, since the red operator has announced a new wave of remodulations. A few days after the March increases came into force, Vodafone is preparing for a further one unilateral variation of the contract for some landline lines – it is currently unclear which offers are affected, but it appears to be mainly voice-only ones – which will involve a cost increase of 2.99 euros per month starting from next May 2, 2023.

Since there is no official communication on the matter, we report what was reported by MondoMobileWeb colleagues, who stated that the operator has taken steps to place the ad of the remodeling within the latest billsso it’s a good idea to check for a possible increase by looking for confirmation in your bill.

As usual, the remodulation is justified by the need to improve the quality of the network, which is why Vodafone intervenes with an increase capable of bringing further revenues to invest in this direction.