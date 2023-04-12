Vodafone announces price increases for some rechargeable mobile phone offers for amounts between 1.99 and 2.99 euros per month. A few days after the increase that concerned subscription data SIMs, we are therefore bringing back a new one modification of the contractual conditions which will come into force next 12 maggio 2023.
The telephone operator today launched the information campaign aimed at customers affected by the remodeling by sending an SMS. To receive assistance, the customer service 190 and the free number 42590 are available. If the customer does not intend to accept the contractual changes will be able to withdraw completely free of charge – without penalties and deactivation costs – within 60 days of receiving the text message with reason “Modification of the contractual conditions“. Alternatively, it is possible to request a transfer to another operator.
WITHDRAWAL
How to withdraw:
- fill in the form on voda.it/disdettalineamobile
- at a Vodafone store
- by registered letter with return receipt to Vodafone Customer Service, post office box 190 – 10015 Ivrea (TO)
- via PEC to [email protected]
- by calling 190 or 42590
USE: in the case of a product purchased in installments, after the withdrawal the customer can (a) continue paying the monthly amount o (b) weld everything in one go
ACTIVATION OF NEW OFFER
In addition to the withdrawal and portability of your number to another operator there is one third possibility: activate a new Vodafone allo offer same current monthly cost with it same number of gigabytes e 100 SMS. To activate, simply send an SMS to 421000 with the text “And“. Further information is available at the link received via SMS and at the toll-free number 42590.