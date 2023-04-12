Vodafone announces price increases for some rechargeable mobile phone offers for amounts between 1.99 and 2.99 euros per month. A few days after the increase that concerned subscription data SIMs, we are therefore bringing back a new one modification of the contractual conditions which will come into force next 12 maggio 2023.

The telephone operator today launched the information campaign aimed at customers affected by the remodeling by sending an SMS. To receive assistance, the customer service 190 and the free number 42590 are available. If the customer does not intend to accept the contractual changes will be able to withdraw completely free of charge – without penalties and deactivation costs – within 60 days of receiving the text message with reason “Modification of the contractual conditions“. Alternatively, it is possible to request a transfer to another operator.