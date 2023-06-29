Vodafone is remodeling again: some offers now cost up to 2.99 euros more per month

Vodafone announces new reformulations: after the contractual change at the beginning of June which concerned some converging offers, it is now the turn of the offers Bronze, Bronze Plus, Silver, Gold Start e Gold undergo a increment of the monthly cost of 1.99 or 2.99 euros per meal. The increase will come into effect on July 29th.

The motivation is always the same: inflation e growing investments they force the operator to make changes to the contracts stipulated with the customers. The message that the telco is currently sending to users specifies that the rate increase will take place at first renewal after 29 July.

The customer involved in this remodeling can choose between:

withdraw without penalties or additional costs by 28 August by: voda.it/disdettalineamobile PEC to [email protected] registered letter with return receipt to Vodafone Customer Service, CP 190 – 10015 Ivrea (TO) shop 42590 or 190

pass to another operator

activate Silver Light with the same GB, minutes and 100 SMS a 0 to 0.99 euros more per month than the current offer price (but there is no activation fee). To activate it, simply answer YES to the message received from Vodafone no later than 29 July.

In the event of withdrawal or MNP, if the customer still has residual installments to pay (see associated device), it will be possible to decide whether to continue paying monthly until the balance is paid or whether to pay the remaining amount in a single solution.

