Vodafone Italia has obtained the prestigious certification Cisco Gold Integrator in recognition of his expertise in Cisco technologies and architectures related to networking, collaboration, security, and customer experience. A goal that strengthens and confirms the central role of Vodafone as a technological partner at 360 degrees for the innovation of Italian companies.

The designation of Gold Integrator was assigned by Cisco to Vodafone Italia after ascertaining, through audits, the high level of skills and experience of Vodafone people on Cisco products and solutions. Certification assures customers that resources and qualified Vodafone professionals are available in both sales and support of Cisco solutions. Today in Italy the Cisco Gold certification counts only 20 other companies.

The Cisco Gold Integrator certification testifies to the ability to satisfy various KPIs that have an important impact on the experience of client companies and was achieved thanks to specific training of Vodafone people, confirming their high level of skills and specialization in the field of design, implementation and technical assistance of Cisco solutions. Vodafone thus confirms its role as a partner capable of responding to the most advanced digitization needs of companies of all sizes and sectors.

The Cisco Gold Integrator certification certifies the highest competence in the four key areas of the Cisco offer: Enterprise Network, Security, Collaboration and Data Center. The specializations that have allowed Vodafone to obtain this recognition are: Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture, Advanced Security Architecture, Advanced Collaboration Architecture, Customer Experience.

The next generation networks

Specialization in Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture confirms Vodafone’s ability to deliver highly scalable Cisco software-defined network solutions to optimize access to cloud applications, mobile workforce and the Internet of Things (IoT) while maintaining the highest levels of performance, safety and reliability.

Extend the level of protection of companies

Specialization in Advanced Security Architecture ensures that Vodafone professionals have a superior level of technical security expertise on Cisco Security solutions for networking, data center, cloud and collaboration for every type of business.

Strengthen collaboration

The specialization obtained in Advanced Collaboration Architecture certifies Vodafone’s ability to help companies adopt and manage collaboration solutions between employees, customers and partners wherever they work, for greater productivity and better work organization (such as example unified communications, messaging and teleworking solutions).

The customer experience

The Customer Experience specialization recognizes Vodafone’s expertise in supporting its customers throughout the lifecycle of Cisco solutions and in achieving a tangible impact on business results. Thanks to qualified people, processes and infrastructure, Vodafone supports its customers as a trusted supplier on the path towards digital transformation.