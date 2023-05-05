Vodafone, network problems throughout Italy: what’s going on

After the iliad blackout it’s now up to Vodafone to report network functioning problems throughout our country. Reports are on the increase – at the time of writing they are about to reach 400 units – and apparently the majority of users are unable to make calls or connect to the mobile network.

As often happens, the greatest number of reports comes from large cities, especially Turin, Milan, Bologna, Perugia, Rome and Naples. At the moment there is no news on what could be the cause of this malfunction, however we hope it could be a temporary problem that can be easily resolved.