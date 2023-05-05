Home » Vodafone, network problems throughout Italy: what’s going on
by admin
After the iliad blackout it’s now up to Vodafone to report network functioning problems throughout our country. Reports are on the increase – at the time of writing they are about to reach 400 units – and apparently the majority of users are unable to make calls or connect to the mobile network.

As often happens, the greatest number of reports comes from large cities, especially Turin, Milan, Bologna, Perugia, Rome and Naples. At the moment there is no news on what could be the cause of this malfunction, however we hope it could be a temporary problem that can be easily resolved.

Vodafone’s last down dates back to last January: then up downdetector there were over 1,100 reports. The problems had also concerned the virtual operators who use its network, first of all I have. mobile and PosteMobile. Even today, customers of both MVNOs are reporting problems accessing the network, but reports are still limited.

We will update you as soon as there are developments, in the meantime we invite you to tell us about your experience in the comments to tell us if you too are having problems with Vodafone.

