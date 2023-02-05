Vodafone is preparing to reformulate again some of its landline offersaccording to what is learned from a report published by colleagues of MondoMobileWeb which cites the testimonies of some customers of the red operator.

According to what emerges, the January invoice that is being released in these days could contain – if one falls within the lucky interested – the communication of a new increase of 1.99 euros per month which will come into effect from from 22 March 2023. The remodeling is announced within the section important communications, so you’d better pay attention to it in case you are about to receive your January invoice. The note in question is as follows:

IMPORTANT NOTICE: MODIFICATION OF THE CONDITIONS OF THE AGREEMENT Following a general and substantial increase in overall costs and in order to continue investing in the network and better respond to new traffic needs, we inform you that your contractual conditions will change. Starting from 22 March 2023, the cost of your landline offer will increase by 1.99 euros per month. For more details go to voda.it/info.

At the moment, the list of offers affected by the increase has not been shared, which is none other than the extension to a wider audience of a remodulation that had already affected several customers last December, with communication presented in October. Obviously those who have been affected by the recent increases will not be affected by the one that takes effect in March as well.