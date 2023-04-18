Home » Vodafone OneNumber, now also for Android. The promotion with Galaxy Watch5 Pro
From today, 18 April, Vodafone is also extending the OneNumber service to Android customers: those who buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro LTE smartwatch in installments at a Vodafone store or on the vodafone.it website will have six months of Vodafone OneNumber included.

Vodafone OneNumber: the service to use the same number on multiple devices

Vodafone OneNumber is an exclusive Vodafone service, which allows you to have a single offer and a single number to use both on your smartphone and on other devices equipped with a cellular connection, such as smartwatches, tablets or other telephones.

Thanks to this service, it is possible to make and receive calls, send and receive messages or emails, listen to music from other devices without needing a smartphone. The service is based on eSIM technology, a virtual SIM that integrates into the device and allows it to be associated with the Vodafone number.

To activate the Vodafone OneNumber service, you must have a compatible Vodafone rate and a device enabled for cellular connection.

The promotion: six months free for those who buy Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro LTE

Vodafone offers one promotion special for customers who buy in installments at a Vodafone shop or on the vodafone.it website smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro LTE: six months of Vodafone OneNumber included.

At the end of the six months, the service will deactivate automatically and can be reactivated autonomously at the foreseen cost (which is currently being promoted at 3,99 euro per month).

Vodafone OneNumber is the service that offers the possibility to use the same number on multiple devices. To discover all the advantages and offers available, you can visit the vodafone.it website or go to a Vodafone store.

