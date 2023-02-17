AND Vodafone the telephone operator to have supplied in 2022 le better general internet performance on mobile network: the survey conducted by nPerf based on the data collected from its application between 1 January and 31 December 2022, it crowns the red telco in the overall ranking with a average download speed of 91.78Mbps and upload speed of 17.27Mbps. Limiting the analysis to 5G connections prevails instead TIM thanks to 358,51Mbps in download ed ai 42,9Mbps in upload.

The study was conducted by performing 727,093 speed, streaming and browsing tests under 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. The parameters Success rate, Download speed, Upload speed, Latency, Web browsing and YouTube streaming were taken into consideration.