Home World Vodafone queen of the mobile network in 2022: the fifth consecutive year
World

Vodafone queen of the mobile network in 2022: the fifth consecutive year

by admin
Vodafone queen of the mobile network in 2022: the fifth consecutive year

AND Vodafone the telephone operator to have supplied in 2022 le better general internet performance on mobile network: the survey conducted by nPerf based on the data collected from its application between 1 January and 31 December 2022, it crowns the red telco in the overall ranking with a average download speed of 91.78Mbps and upload speed of 17.27Mbps. Limiting the analysis to 5G connections prevails instead TIM thanks to 358,51Mbps in download ed ai 42,9Mbps in upload.

The study was conducted by performing 727,093 speed, streaming and browsing tests under 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. The parameters Success rate, Download speed, Upload speed, Latency, Web browsing and YouTube streaming were taken into consideration.

After the study on the fixed network that has decreed winners Fastweb (total value) e iliad (FTTH), nPerf allows us to analyze the behavior of the main telephone operators on the mobile network: Vodafone maintains first place in Italy for the fifth consecutive year (the 2021 data can be found HERE) taking into consideration all available technologies, therefore from 2G to 5G. Only in latency is it surpassed by TIM, albeit slightly (38.80ms vs 39.82ms).

Opening image credits: Pixabay

See also  25.62 million outbound travel this year, less than 20% in 2019

You may also like

P!nk releases its ninth album “Trustfall” – MONDO...

News Udinese – Challenge between strikers in crisis:...

Towards the end of impunity for law enforcement...

Confession of a woman from Bor who was...

How to take photos with the “dominant eye...

The moment of the earthquake in Turkey, the...

Strong earthquake has killed more than 36,000 people...

Bulgarian police have found 18 migrants dead in...

Turkey and Syria, will the earthquake bring political...

The PD hypocrisy on armaments: here’s what happened

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy