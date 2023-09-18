Vodafone remodels, here are three increases that will start in October: how to withdraw

Vodafone is informing customers of a number of remodulations which will start in a month. Behind the increases, and it is a phrase that we often read not only in Vodafone’s notes, there are “the changed economic and market conditions” which force the red operator to revise the monthly prices of some plans or services upwards.

2 EUROS MORE FROM OCTOBER

The first remodeling concerns an unclear customer base. In the absence of official indications, we must rely on customer reports, but it seems that the lowest common denominator between this series of remodulations is the “parachute” solution proposed by Vodafone of the transition to a Light offerwhich allows you to avoid or limit the increase. Furthermore, entry into the Vodafone Club loyalty program is offered free of charge for one year.

Among the reports collected by colleagues at mondomobileweb.it the remodulation that affects those who have a Gold offer: 2 euros more from October 14th with the same contents, specifically unlimited minutes, SMS and gigabytes in 5G at maximum speed.

Vodafone, contractual modification: due to changed market conditions, from the first renewal after 10/14/2023, your Gold offer will cost 1.99 euros per month more. For you, immediately and free of charge, Vodafone Club for 12 months, by calling 42100. Alternatively, you can keep the costs of your offer unchanged by choosing the new Gold Light offer with the same gigabytes, minutes and 100 SMS, replying for free by text YES to this SMS by 10/14/2023.

The Informational SMS for the remodulation from 2 euros to the Gold offer have started in recent days, it is possible that many of those interested have already received it. Vodafone Gold customers – some will remember – have already been affected by a remodulation which became effective at the end of July: it is probable that the catchment area of ​​that increase and the catchment area of ​​this one which will start in October are not overlapping, that is, those who are interested now are of Vodafone Gold customers who escaped the rescheduling in July.

REMODULATIONS ON SIM FOR BURGLAR ALARM OR HOME AUTOMATION

Customers affected by the remodulation have – obviously, because it is provided for by law – a further way out of the withdrawal free, but we will see how to do it later because the remodeling didn’t end here.

Vodafone is communicating from today other remodelings that will take effect in October. Because of “changed economic and market conditions” starting from October 18th “the cost of the rechargeable mobile phone offer Easy Controlactive on SIMs connected to anti-theft and/or home automation services, will increase by 2.99 euros per month“.

Finally, quoting “the changed economic and market conditions, and to guarantee an optimal connection experience”the operator increases by 1.99 euros per month “il plan cost active on the Sims of some rechargeable offers and on the Sims connected to the anti-theft and home automation services”.

Customers who do not wish to accept the contractual changes, pursuant to current legislation, will be able to switch to another operator while keeping the numberwithout penalties or deactivation costs within 60 days of receiving the communication specifying the reason for withdrawal “Modification of contractual conditions”.

WITHDRAW WITHOUT PENALTIES OR COSTS, HOW TO DO IT

Or, alternatively, for all remodulations (current but also future, as required by law) there is the possibility of withdrawal without penalties or deactivation costs. Yes it can exercise:

walking his Cancel Vodafone: Cancel your home or mobile line | Vodafone and fill in the form with your request by calling 190 by sending a registered letter with return receipt to Vodafone Customer Service, PO Box 190 – 10015 Ivrea (TO) or by writing a PEC to servizioclienti@vodafone.pec.it

you must attach a copy of your identity document and clearly indicate the service for which you wish to exercise the right of withdrawal | causal “modification of contractual conditions”.

Clearly any remaining installments of devices associated with the offers or the activation cost will continue to be paid with the same frequency and with the same payment method indicated previously, or it is possible to write in the withdrawal notice that you wish to proceed with the payment in a single solution.