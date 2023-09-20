Vodafone, remodulations also on SIMs connected to anti-theft or home automation services

Vodafone Italia has made this decision, we read in a note, “given the changed economic and market conditions and to guarantee an optimal connection experience”, phrase that most operators now use to justify the remodulation of their offers.

The customers affected by this latest contractual change, the note continues, they will be informed with a specific communication on the affected SIM in the event that they have an active standard mobile offer on this SIM, or on the alternative SIM active on the same registry in the event that they have an active SIM connected to the anti-theft and/or home automation services, or alternatively on the contact email.

As usual, customers who do not wish to accept the contractual changes, pursuant to art. 98 septies decies, paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree 1 August 2003 n. 259, of Resolution 519/15/CONS and of the General Contract Conditions, they will be able to withdraw from the contract or switch to another operatorkeeping your number, without penalties or deactivation costs within 60 days of receiving the communicationspecifying the reason for the withdrawal “Modification of contractual conditions”.

The right of withdrawal can be exercised in one of these ways:

by filling out the form with your request on voda.it/disdettalineamobile, in Vodafone stores by sending a registered letter with return receipt to “Vodafone Customer Service, PO Box 190 – 10015 Ivrea (TO)” by writing via PEC to ufficioclienti@vodafone.pec.it or by calling Customer Service on 190, attaching a copy of your document of identity and clearly indicating the service for which you want to exercise the right of withdrawal and the reason for “modification of the contractual conditions”.

Any remaining installments relating to activation costs or devices associated with the offers will be paid with the same frequency and with the same payment method previously indicated.

Alternatively, impacted customers will be able to request payment in a single payment, indicating it in the withdrawal request. Furthermore, in the event that the customer has purchased a product through financing from a third-party company, the repayment plan of the financing itself, provided for in the contract, will not undergo any change in the event of withdrawal, termination of the line or transfer to another operator.

