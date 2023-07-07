Vodafone, still remodulations for the Bronze, Silver and Gold plans

By return of post from the previous communication, Vodafone extends the customer base with piani Bronze, Bronze Plus, Silver, Gold Start e Gold affected by price increases. Communication to interested parties travels via SMS, and like last time, it leaves about a month between sending the message and the actual departure of the “new” rate. Here is one of the incoming messages to customers:

Vodafone: Dear Customer, we inform you that your contract is about to change. Due to the exceptional increase in costs due to inflation and the growing and continuous investments necessary to manage the ever-increasing data traffic, starting from the first renewal after 08/05/2023, your Silver offer will cost 1.99 euros more. We remind you that you can withdraw without penalties or additional costs by 04/09/2023 via voda.it/disdettalineamobile, via PEC, in the shop or by calling 42590. Alternatively, you can choose to activate Silver Light with the same gigabytes, minutes and 100 text messages at 0.99 euros more per month than the current price of your offer and without activation costs. For more information on this offer, visit voda.it/vsilver-light and to activate it, reply “Yes” to this text message by 08/05/2023.

To the reasons for the increase in costs to ensure continuity of work for the network improvement this time a second one has been added, that of‘inflation. In the message above, Vodafone proposes to choose between two increases: one for 1.99 euros more per month for the same content of the Silver plan, the other for 0.99 euros which limits the number of free text messages to 100, normally unlimited.

Note: it cannot be ruled out that in this round of remodeling some users may be entitled to increases of 2.99 euros per month or more, or even lower for the “light” offer, the one with reduced SMS

The third option, as always, is the withdrawal without penalties or additional costs, in the ways you find below.

Ecco how to withdraw without incurring penalties or deactivation costs:

walking his Cancel Vodafone: Cancel the home or mobile line | Vodafone and fill in the form with your request by calling 190 by sending a registered letter with return receipt to Vodafone Customer Service, post office box 190 – 10015 Ivrea (TO) or by writing a PEC to [email protected]

you must attach a copy of your identity document and clearly indicate the service for which you want to exercise the right of withdrawal | causal “modification of the contractual conditions”.

Clearly any remaining installments of devices associated with the offers or the activation cost will continue to be paid with the same frequency and with the same payment method indicated above, or it is possible to write in the withdrawal notice that you want to proceed with the payment in a single solution.

