Home » Vodafone, still remodulations for the Bronze, Silver and Gold plans
World

Vodafone, still remodulations for the Bronze, Silver and Gold plans

by admin
Vodafone, still remodulations for the Bronze, Silver and Gold plans

By return of post from the previous communication, Vodafone extends the customer base with piani Bronze, Bronze Plus, Silver, Gold Start e Gold affected by price increases. Communication to interested parties travels via SMS, and like last time, it leaves about a month between sending the message and the actual departure of the “new” rate. Here is one of the incoming messages to customers:

Vodafone: Dear Customer, we inform you that your contract is about to change. Due to the exceptional increase in costs due to inflation and the growing and continuous investments necessary to manage the ever-increasing data traffic, starting from the first renewal after 08/05/2023, your Silver offer will cost 1.99 euros more. We remind you that you can withdraw without penalties or additional costs by 04/09/2023 via voda.it/disdettalineamobile, via PEC, in the shop or by calling 42590.

Alternatively, you can choose to activate Silver Light with the same gigabytes, minutes and 100 text messages at 0.99 euros more per month than the current price of your offer and without activation costs. For more information on this offer, visit voda.it/vsilver-light and to activate it, reply “Yes” to this text message by 08/05/2023.

To the reasons for the increase in costs to ensure continuity of work for the network improvement this time a second one has been added, that of‘inflation. In the message above, Vodafone proposes to choose between two increases: one for 1.99 euros more per month for the same content of the Silver plan, the other for 0.99 euros which limits the number of free text messages to 100, normally unlimited.

See also  Boris Johnson's Latest Trouble: A video about allegedly banned 'Christmas party' on Downing Street

Note: it cannot be ruled out that in this round of remodeling some users may be entitled to increases of 2.99 euros per month or more, or even lower for the “light” offer, the one with reduced SMS

The third option, as always, is the withdrawal without penalties or additional costs, in the ways you find below.

Ecco how to withdraw without incurring penalties or deactivation costs:

walking his Cancel Vodafone: Cancel the home or mobile line | Vodafone and fill in the form with your request by calling 190 by sending a registered letter with return receipt to Vodafone Customer Service, post office box 190 – 10015 Ivrea (TO) or by writing a PEC to [email protected]

you must attach a copy of your identity document and clearly indicate the service for which you want to exercise the right of withdrawal | causal “modification of the contractual conditions”.

Clearly any remaining installments of devices associated with the offers or the activation cost will continue to be paid with the same frequency and with the same payment method indicated above, or it is possible to write in the withdrawal notice that you want to proceed with the payment in a single solution.

You may also like

Culinary and cultural journey: five cultural festivals to...

Former FARC Guerrilla Negotiator Iván Márquez’s Death Still...

Who is the killer of Noe Milivojev |...

Neighbors on the murder of Noah Milivojev |...

Record High Temperatures and Climate Change Crisis: A...

dozens of explosions, residents evacuated – Corriere TV

In the emergency military stabilization of the wounded...

He Killed A Motorized Policeman, review of Super...

PJ Harvey, crítica de su disco I Inside...

Speculations Mount as Colombian Army Investigates Alleged Death...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy