Vodafone switches to monthly billing for fixed line customers

Vodafone has announced the switch to monthly billing for customers of fixed line: from subsequent renewals to 21 September the Vodafone phone bill will be monthly rather than bimonthly. For new customers, monthly billing has been default since June, and from September it will also be for those who have been Vodafone customers on a fixed network for some time. In terms of costs, nothing will change, it’s just a matter of periodicity of the invoice and consequently of the charges: 6 expiries per year previously, 12 from September.

The English operator motivates the choice with the will to modernize billing systems (there are now many operators who have embraced monthly billing) e “make the consultation of the Vodafone phone bill clearer and simpler“. Vodafone ensures that interested customers will be informed with a specific communication that will be included in the invoice, and that the change to the frequency constitutes a change to the contractual conditions, therefore on a par with a remodulation with a change in costs (and this is not the case, we reiterate it ), there is for the customer the possibility to withdraw or switch to another operator without costs or penalties.

Ecco how to withdraw without incurring penalties or deactivation costs:

walking his Cancel Vodafone: Cancel the home or mobile line | Vodafone and fill in the form with your request by calling 190 by sending a registered letter with return receipt to Vodafone Customer Service, post office box 190 – 10015 Ivrea (TO) or by writing a PEC to [email protected]

you must attach a copy of your identity document and clearly indicate the service for which you want to exercise the right of withdrawal | causal “modification of the contractual conditions”.

Clearly any remaining installments of devices associated with the offers or the activation cost will continue to be paid with the same frequency and with the same payment method indicated above, or it is possible to write in the withdrawal notice that you want to proceed with the payment in a single solution.