Vodafone, the page to check landline and mobile coverage in your municipality

A new feature awaited by many Vodafone customers has arrived: there is now a page on the vodafone.it website that allows people to check the landline and mobile network coverage in their municipality of residence or domicile.

After renovating the new site, Vodafone continues to redesign the digital experience of customers through this fully updated tool that has been designed to make it easier to find information on coverage and offers available locally through search engines.

How Vodafone’s coverage area works

Within the new area, people can search and find:

Dedicated pages by municipality: To facilitate user navigation, pages have been created that show the coverage of the Vodafone network for each Italian municipality, offering direct access to information on fixed and mobile connectivity in their area.

Internet coverage details: each page dedicated to its municipality provides details on fixed network coverage, including services such as FTTH and FTTC fiber and FWA5G and FWA5G services. Furthermore, clear and detailed information on 4G and 5G coverage for mobile connectivity is provided. This allows people to make informed decisions based on their needs and connection needs.

Dedicated and localized offers on the site: once fixed and mobile coverage has been verified in the municipality of interest, customers can find dedicated Vodafone offers based on the technology available in the area and make the purchase directly through the site. Alternatively, customers can view, again on the page dedicated to the municipality, the nearest Vodafone store where they can go for more details.

Further details on landline and mobile network coverage on the page

