news-body”>

CCTV news:Comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization is a new goal proposed by the Party Central Committee to carry forward the past and open up the future. The rich content and profound thinking of Chinese-style modernization theory provide a new cognitive path for deepening the understanding of the pursuit of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the value orientation. During the two sessions this year, the participants also had heated discussions around Chinese-style modernization, and actively offered their opinions and suggestions towards the blueprint of the grand goal.

This year’s National Two Sessions, Chinese-style modernization is a hot topic discussed by the CPPCC committee members. Chinese-style modernization, first of all, is to realize the modernization of a huge population. Our country has a large population base and a large agricultural population. A strong country must first strengthen its agriculture, and only after a strong agriculture can the country become strong. This is the common aspiration of many committee members.

Cheng Ping, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, is from Guangdong and has been working in the field of scientific and technological breeding for more than 30 years.

Coming to Beijing to participate in the two sessions, many CPPCC members in the field of science and technology have brought the latest scientific research results. Member Ding Huafeng from the School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, China University of Geosciences (Wuhan), brought an engineering software.

Member Ding Huafeng spent ten years creating an AI design software for mechanical components with independent intellectual property rights for major equipment. In his view, high-level science and technology are self-reliant and self-reliant, providing a strong guarantee and strong support for Chinese-style modernization.

Common prosperity, comprehensive coordination, and peaceful development are the goals of the Chinese-style modernization road and the basic principles for advancing Chinese-style modernization. The members of the CPPCC National Committee who participated in the meeting said that in the new journey, we must adhere to the people-centered development idea, coordinate the construction of material civilization and spiritual civilization, improve the well-being of the masses in all aspects, and let the development results benefit all the people more and more equitably.