Voices from Gaza – “From biscuits to beans: nothing can be found to replace the supplies.” The testimony of the Oxfam manager

World

In the south of the Gaza Strip, where it is located Najlamanager of Oxfam a Gaza, the situation is difficult. The food essential is in short supply and also going out, with the risk to finish under the bombings, finding it is not easy. “From biscuits to beans, there is nothing to replace the supplies,” Najila says in an audio testimony sent to the humanitarian organization.

The operator also talks about her own home and that of her colleagues and the 60 people who with her are seeking shelter away from the attacks. It is difficult to know whether she is still standing or not: the latest news that reached her dates back to four days ago, but the bombings in her neighborhood are continuous.

Najla’s story is part of a series of daily testimonies from Oxfam workers and managers in Gaza who ilfattoquotidiano.it decided to publish. The goal is to have a day-to-day first-person account from civilians in Gaza, those who are currently paying the highest price for the conflict

THE PETITION – There will be no significant humanitarian response without an immediate ceasefire.
This is why Oxfam has launched an urgent appeal to the Italian Government and European leaders which can be joined on:

