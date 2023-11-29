Voices from Gaza – “The truce gave us some relief, after weeks spent with the sound of bombs. Now there is only rubble around”

The humanitarian trucewhich began on the 24th and continued until the 30th of November, represents for the population of Gaza Strip a moment of peace and relief after almost 50 days of war and bombings. The opportunity to meet your family and to try to get supplies of water and gas. “There are queues everywhere: to get bread, to get water for their families or to fill gas cylinders” says an operator Oxfam. “This pause has given all Palestinians a chance to recover. For the past few weeks we have lived with the relentless sound of bombing. Now you go out into the street and you only see rubble. To rebuild, a truce is not enough, a definitive ceasefire is needed.”

The story is part of a series of daily testimonies from Oxfam workers and managers in Gaza who ilfattoquotidiano.it decided to publish. The goal is to have a day-to-day first-person account from civilians in Gaza, those who are currently paying the highest price for the conflict.

THE PETITION – There will be no significant humanitarian response without an immediate ceasefire. This is why Oxfam has launched an urgent appeal to the Italian government and European leaders which can be joined on:

Previous Article

The Greek minister in charge during the 2015 crisis mocks Germany: “Now that you have debt problems, sell the islands to her”

Share this: Facebook

X

